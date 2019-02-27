Listen Live Sports

Judge orders venue change in Santa Fe shooting trial

February 27, 2019 5:33 pm
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A judge has ordered the trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school be moved to another county.

District Judge John Ellisor granted Dimitrios Pagourtzis request for a venue change Wednesday. The 18-year-old is charged with capital murder for the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School that also wounded 13 people last May.

Pagourtzis lawyers argued that the case needed to be moved out of Galveston County to ensure an objective jury pool, noting that venue changes have been allowed in other high-profile cases. Prosecutors contended an impartial jury could be selected in the county courthouse, which is 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Santa Fe.

Ellisor will select a new venue for the trial later.

