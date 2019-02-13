Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jury begins deliberations in deadly prison riot trial

February 13, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations in the second in a series of trials for inmates charged in a deadly Delaware prison riot.

News outlets report jurors began deliberations Tuesday afternoon. The four defendants in this trial — Obadiah Miller, John Bramble, Kevin Berry and Abednego Baynes — are charged with first-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, riot and conspiracy in the 2017 riot. Prison guard Steven Floyd was killed, and three other staffers were taken hostage.

Defense attorneys have focused on differing accounts of the riot from witnesses. But in his rebuttal, Deputy Attorney General Brian Robertson argued that the flaws in their statements show they’re genuine.

The first trial, of three inmates, resulted in one murder conviction.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.