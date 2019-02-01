Listen Live Sports

Lawyers: New York City inmates stuck in freezing cells

February 1, 2019 5:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys say hundreds of inmates at a federal jail in New York City have spent days in cold, dark cells amid frigid weather and without access to visitors or email.

Lawyers from the Federal Defenders office said Friday there’s been limited electricity, heat and hot water at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at least since Sunday.

The lack of heat and power at the jail was first reported in The New York Times. Jail officials told the Times there was a partial power outage Saturday but denied it affected heat and hot water.

Jail officials did not respond requests from The Associated Press. The jail’s website says visiting has been suspended.

The Times reported one inmate said a corrections officer found the temperature in a housing unit was 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius).

