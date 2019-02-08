Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Lawyers to bring texting suicide case to US Supreme Court

February 8, 2019 6:04 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for a woman convicted of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself say they plan to appeal her involuntary manslaughter conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

NBC Boston reports Michelle Carter’s attorneys have also asked a Massachusetts judge to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday in her case.

Prosecutors plan to urge the judge Monday to order Carter to begin her 15-month jail sentence now that the Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled in her case .

Carter’s lawyers want the 22-year-old to remain free while she takes her case to the Supreme Court.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday that Carter is responsible for Conrad Roy III’s 2014 suicide. Prosecutors say Carter instructed him over the phone to get back in his truck as it was filling with toxic gas. Roy had made earlier suicide attempts.

