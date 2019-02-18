Listen Live Sports

LePage says he wasn’t aware of high rate paid on Trump hotel

February 18, 2019 3:04 pm
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he was not aware of his administration spending more than $1,100 a night during a stay at a Trump hotel.

LePage on Monday responded to a Portland Press Herald report that he and his staff spent at least $22,000 in public money for more than 40 rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., over a two-year period. The paper reported that documents it obtained show the administration paid from $362 to more than $1,100 a night for rooms at the hotel when in D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump or conduct other business.

LePage told WGAN-AM he would’ve questioned the high rate. He said if that was paid, “Shame on me, because I wasn’t aware of it.”

