Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Louisiana diocese names 37 clergy members accused of abuse

February 1, 2019 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has released the names of 37 clergy members it says were credibly accused of sexually abusing children or vulnerable adults.

News outlets report Bishop Michael Gerard Duca on Thursday released the list, which says several clergy members were accused multiple times. Duca says the list will be updated and names will be added as more information is collected.

It includes clergy who were accused within the diocese’s territory before and after it formed in 1961 and clergy not accused in the diocese’s territory but named as credibly accused by other dioceses.

Two of the named clergy members remained in ministry until their deaths. One of the named clergy members was also a former Lafayette police officer, and more than a dozen of the clergy members are listed as deceased.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.