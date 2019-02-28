Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man, 19, accused of assaulting 81-year-old over MAGA hat

February 28, 2019 7:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a young man at a New Jersey supermarket assaulted an 81-year-old who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Somerset County prosecutors have charged 19-year-old Ryan Salvagno with assault and harassment.

Officials say Salvagno exchanged words with the older man about the hat as the man exited the store with his groceries on Monday. Authorities say as the man turned to walk away, Salvagno grabbed the hat and a tug-of-war followed. Prosecutors say Salvagno threw the man to the ground, tipped over his shopping cart and tossed the cap to the side.

Salvagno faces arraignment on March 14. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.