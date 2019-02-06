Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of being married to 3 women in different states

February 6, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A man last known to have lived in Maine is accused of having at least three wives in separate states.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted 43-year-old Michael Middleton on a bigamy charge. He’s accused of marrying a woman while knowingly being married to women in Georgia and Alabama.

The New Hampshire woman, Alicia Grant, of Exeter, tells WMTW-TV that Middleton, whom she married in 2013, made her feel like he cared about her, but eventually scammed her out of $20,000.

Grant said she had no idea he had other wives. She said they eventually found out about each other.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Grant said she’s been trying to track down Middleton for years to have their marriage annulled.

Middleton’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday; it’s unclear if he’ll show. No attorney was listed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.