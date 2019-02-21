Listen Live Sports

Man accused of having 3 wives in 3 states awaits extradition

February 21, 2019 10:47 pm
 
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine prosecutors say New Hampshire will have first dibs on a man who is accused of being married to three women in different states.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Middleton is being held in Ohio while awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, where he’s charged with bigamy. Officials say he married a New Hampshire woman while also being married to women in Alabama and Georgia.

But Maine prosecutors tell the Journal Tribune he’s also wanted in Maine for charges of domestic violence assault and violation of a protective order in York County. They say he’s also wanted for failure to pay a fine for operating under the influence and operating without a license in Presque Isle.

Middleton was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

