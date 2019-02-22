Man charged with stealing Christmas toys collected by church

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man police say stole hundreds of Christmas toys collected by a Connecticut church for underprivileged children, then tried to sell them out of his minivan to passers-by on the street, has been held on $25,000 bail.

The Connecticut Post reports that 42-year-old Infinite Seven, of Stamford, was arraigned Thursday on charges including burglary and larceny in connection with the December theft.

Police responding to the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship on Dec. 1 were told by the pastor that someone had broken into several storage pods behind the church that contained nearly 1,000 toys that parishioners had collected for Toys for Tots.

A short time later police received reports of a man selling brand-new toys on the streets.

No lawyer was listed for Seven in online judicial records.

