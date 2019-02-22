Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged with stealing Christmas toys collected by church

February 22, 2019 9:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man police say stole hundreds of Christmas toys collected by a Connecticut church for underprivileged children, then tried to sell them out of his minivan to passers-by on the street, has been held on $25,000 bail.

The Connecticut Post reports that 42-year-old Infinite Seven, of Stamford, was arraigned Thursday on charges including burglary and larceny in connection with the December theft.

Police responding to the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship on Dec. 1 were told by the pastor that someone had broken into several storage pods behind the church that contained nearly 1,000 toys that parishioners had collected for Toys for Tots.

A short time later police received reports of a man selling brand-new toys on the streets.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No lawyer was listed for Seven in online judicial records.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.