Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man convicted of fatally punching 85-year-old over parking

February 6, 2019 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been convicted of fatally punching an 85-year-old man because he parked too close to his car at a gas station.

The Sacramento Bee newspaper reports that a jury on Tuesday found 21-year-old Larry Ray Richey of Rio Linda guilty of felony elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury for the Dec. 12, 2016, attack on Lawrence Windham.

Prosecutors say Windham was pumping gas when Richey punched him, breaking his jaw in two places. Windham refused treatment, saying he was on his way to a doctor’s appointment. He died later that evening.

The newspaper reports Richey broke down in tears after the verdict was read, burying his face in his hands. Richey faces up to 10 years in state prison.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.