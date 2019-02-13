Ohio man pleads not guilty to deputy slaying charges

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges he fatally shot an Ohio sheriff’s deputy and attempted to kill others during a standoff.

Twenty-three-year-old Wade Edward Winn would face the death penalty if convicted in the slaying. He was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder in Clermont County, just east of Cincinnati.

Asked for his plea during Wednesday afternoon’s arraignment, Winn replied: “Not guilty, your honor.” Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock ordered Winn held without bond and scheduled a Feb. 28 pretrial conference.

Prosecutors say Winn faked killing himself during a 12-hour standoff that began Feb. 2 at an apartment, then shot through a wall at deputies.

Clermont County deputy Bill Brewer died . Another officer was wounded in the leg.

