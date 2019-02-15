Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man ordered to start gun safety campaign after shootings

February 15, 2019 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A man who helped run an unlicensed suburban Detroit home day care where a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty last year to six counts of second-degree child abuse in connection with the September 2017 shooting at his family’s Dearborn home.

WDIV-TV reports that Judge Cynthia Gray Hathaway told Eubanks on Friday the she wasn’t sending him to prison because she wants him to start a national gun safety education campaign.

Authorities say Eubanks’ 3-year-old son shot two other 3-year-olds with a gun that had been left in an upstairs bedroom of their home. One child was shot in the face and the other was shot in the shoulder.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The couple’s six children were placed with relatives after the shooting. His wife, Samantha Eubanks, also faces charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.