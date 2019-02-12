Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who robbed bank slips and spills cash in front of cop

February 12, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police say a man who had just robbed a bank in Maine ran across four lanes of traffic and a restaurant parking lot before slipping on ice and dropping his gun and the money in front of a state police special agent.

Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey tells the Morning Sentinel a gust of wind swept the greenbacks across the parking lot while the man was apprehended Tuesday.

The special agent, Glenn Lang, had no idea a bank had just been robbed. But he was suspicious enough to get out of his car and tackle the man.

Police say the man was handcuffed and hauled off to jail.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.