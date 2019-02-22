Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Maryland school apologizes for whites-only admission policy

February 22, 2019 6:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore has apologized for a past admission policy that barred black students.

The Baltimore Sun reports school President Samuel Hoi publicly apologized Thursday in a memo that detailed some of the school’s racist history. The memo says the school was forced by “legal appointment” in 1891 to admit its first black student, which reportedly led to about 100 students dropping out.

In 1895, the school adopted a whites-only enrollment policy that remained in place until the school opened admission to all races in 1954. The apology comes after a campus exhibition called “Blackives” hosted a demonstration Thursday featuring the story of a would-be student who was denied admission because of his race. The memo says the exhibition has been extended.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.