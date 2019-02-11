Listen Live Sports

Maryland to probe hiring of officer involved in teen’s death

February 11, 2019 12:43 pm
 
GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials in charge of police certification want to know why they weren’t told about disciplinary filings in the record of an officer later involved in the death of a black teenager in an Eastern Shore town.

Video shows Thomas Webster IV using a stun gun on and struggling with 19-year-old Anton Black, whose September death fueled an outcry. Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Gerard Shields tells The Baltimore Sun that Greensboro police hadn’t provided Webster’s complete policing history including disciplinary filings.

Shields says records disclosed Webster had been indicted on second-degree assault charges while working in Delaware. Dash-cam footage showed Webster kicking a black man in the head during a 2013 arrest. He was found not guilty and resigned. His final Maryland certification came last May.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

