Michigan school district to phase out use of Rebel mascot

February 12, 2019 9:36 am
 
< a min read
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school district plans to phase out the use of its longtime mascot because of its association with the Confederacy.

The Godfrey-Lee Public School District opened public discussions last year on the use of its Rebel mascot, which is a Confederate soldier caricature. The school board voted Monday to phase out the mascot, noting a survey found the mascot “and the associated symbolism … did not reflect the diversity of our district.”

A board-appointed group will recommend a new mascot, along with a new name to replace “Lee Rebels.”

Some students and parents said that they were uncomfortable with the tie to the Confederacy. Others said there was nothing wrong with the mascot and said people were being overly sensitive or were too worried about political correctness.

