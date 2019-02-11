Listen Live Sports

Nanny accused of force-feeding infant convicted of murder

February 11, 2019 7:52 pm
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A nanny accused of fatally force-feeding an eight-month-old because the crying child disturbed her nap has been convicted of murder in Maryland.

The Washington Post reports 73-year-old Oluremi Adeleye was convicted Monday after a judge found her guilty of child abuse and second-degree murder in Enita Salubi’s 2016 death.

A nanny camera captured the incident. Footage showed Salubi pulling on the nanny’s dress and patting her leg while Adeleye was lying on the couch. Prosecutors say Adeleye eventually poured nearly eight ounces of milk down Salubi’s throat in less than 30 seconds.

Video shows Adeleye picking up Salubi after she falls to the ground and trying to give her another bottle. The infant eventually went limp.

Adeleye says she was merely trying to ensure the baby didn’t go hungry.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

