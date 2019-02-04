Nebraska school district sues to identify its Twitter critic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A southeast Nebraska school district wants a court to help it learn who is behind a Twitter account that has targeted the district and superintendent.

Friend Public Schools says the unknown person behind the Friend Bulldog account has made false, libelous and defamatory statements accusing Superintendent David Kraus or the district of public indecency and other offenses.

The district’s attorney, Justin Knight, also says in the lawsuit filed last week that the Twitter account might be mistaken for the district’s official one because it uses a picture of the Friend Bulldog mascot.

Knight says the district in Friend, Nebraska, hopes to clear the names of everyone the Twitter user accused.

The online critic didn’t immediately respond to a Twitter message sent Monday. The Lincoln Journal Star reported on the lawsuit first.

