New Jersey Catholic dioceses to provide victim names to fund

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victims of sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in New Jersey will soon be able to apply for compensation from a fund representing all five of the state’s dioceses.

Details were announced Monday. The administrators of the fund say guidelines will be posted by next week followed by a 30-day public comment period. All the dioceses will be asked to turn over lists of known or alleged victims.

Those compensated will give up their right to sue.

Administrators said Monday a similar program in New York has paid out more than $210 million to more than 1,100 victims.

Five months ago, New Jersey’s attorney general announced a criminal investigation into clergy sexual abuse.

Most Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania are also setting up victim compensation funds.

