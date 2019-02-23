Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New York City motorist nearly mows down children on sidewalk

February 23, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a motorist who drove around a stopped school bus onto a Brooklyn sidewalk, nearly mowing down a group of schoolchildren.

A security camera captured the startled children as they scattered outside a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood.

On Saturday, authorities were looking for the driver using the car’s license plate, taken from the video footage as the children came off the bus on Thursday morning. The children are seen heading for the Yeshiva Medrash Chaim, housed in a two-story building.

A police spokeswoman says the suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment as well as possible other charges.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represents Borough Park, says that passing the school bus could have resulted in the driver committing murder.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.