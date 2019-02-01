Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

North Carolina school makes donation to women’s college

February 1, 2019 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — The president of a North Carolina university says his school is making a $1 million donation to a historically black women’s college trying not to lose its accreditation.

High Point University president Nido Qubein announced Friday that his school would make the contribution to Bennett College in nearby Greensboro. Qubein said the donation was approved by his school’s faculty and trustees.

Bennett set a Friday deadline to raise $5 million to stave off losing its status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The school said it would accept donations through the weekend and would hold a news conference on Monday to announce the final total.

Last week, the CEO of Papa John’s announced the pizza chain would donate $500,000 to the Bennett fundraising efforts.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.