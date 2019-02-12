NYC man pleads guilty in attack on traffic agent

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who sucker-punched a traffic agent in an attack captured on surveillance video has pleaded guilty to assault.

The Staten Island Advance says Divon Cochrane pleaded guilty on Monday.

The agent had given his girlfriend a parking summons in October 2017.

She argued with him, then Cochrane came up behind the man as he was crossing the street and punched him in the throat.

The agent fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.

Cochrane is expected to get two years behind bars and two years’ post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on March 28.

