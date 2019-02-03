Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officer killed in crash was shot in face the year before

February 3, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say an officer in Louisiana killed as he escorted a funeral procession on his motorcycle survived being shot in the face less than a year before.

Authorities say 31-year-old Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty died Friday shortly after the wreck.

Police say a mentally ill man fired several shots in Baton Rouge on Feb. 11 before firing into Totty’s cruiser. He was hit in the face by the bullet, shrapnel and glass.

Retired Capt. Don Kelly told The Advocate of Baton Rouge that Totty lost sight in one eye for several months but fought hard to recover. When he returned, he asked to follow his dream and become a motorcycle officer.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Friends say Totty planned soon to marry the mother of his daughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.