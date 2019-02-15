Listen Live Sports

State Highway Patrol captain indicted on extortion charges

February 15, 2019 2:33 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain has been charged with trying to blackmail the state’s Department of Public Safety commissioner.

The Oklahoman reports that a grand jury on Thursday charged Captain Troy D. German with extorting Commissioner Rusty Rhoades in an effort to gain a promotion or appointment to a state office.

German’s attorney Mike Johnson says his client “100 percent” denies any accusations of blackmail. Johnson called German “a whistleblower who exposed corruption at the highest levels at the highway patrol.”

According to a court affidavit, Rhoades told Highway Patrol investigators that he and German had three in-person meetings in which German made verbal and written attempts to extort the commissioner. German allegedly threatened to release evidence of Highway Patrol misconduct if the commissioner rejected his proposals.

This story has been corrected to show German is a captain, not the chief.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

