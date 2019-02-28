Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents charged in baby’s death, body tossed in suitcase

February 28, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe the parents of a missing baby in Southern California found the child had died, tossed his body in a suitcase and threw it in the trash.

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Adam Manson and 32-year-old Kiana Williams with one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Authorities allege the parents were doing drugs in a motel room on Dec. 31 and later found their 5½-month-old son, Jacsun, dead. Officials believe they put the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a trash dumpster.

Culver City police investigators are planning to search a landfill in hopes of finding the boy’s remains.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It’s not known if the parents have retained lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.