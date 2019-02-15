Listen Live Sports

Passenger faces charge for bomb joke at Florida airport

February 15, 2019 2:32 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers on an Air Canada plane had to disembark and a terminal was closed at a South Florida airport after a woman made a joke that a piece luggage might have a bomb.

Authorities say Nathalie Tremblay made the joke Tuesday after a flight attendant had asked passengers who was the owner of an unclaimed bag that wouldn’t fit into an overhead bin.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel says the flight attendant was alarmed by Tremblay’s response, reported it to the flight’s captain and passengers were forced to disembark from the flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Tremblay faces a charge of making a false report.

At first, she told investigators she had said she hoped there wasn’t a bomb. But she later apologized for making a “stupid joke.”

___

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

