Police: 2 hurt as fight leads to shooting at Virginia mall

February 14, 2019 3:20 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say two people have been injured after a fight led to shots being fired at a mall in downtown Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Thursday that a fight inside the MacArthur Center led to shots being fired. They say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

