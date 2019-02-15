Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 4 charged in fight, shooting at Virginia mall

February 15, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say four men have been charged in a shooting inside a downtown Norfolk mall, including one of the two people shot.

Norfolk police said in a statement Friday that the shooting happened during a fight between two groups of people inside the MacArthur Center on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, police found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to be OK. The mall was placed on lockdown for about two hours before reopening.

Police say three of the men range in age from 18 to 22 and are charged with offenses including assault and discharge of a firearm in a public place. An 18-year-old is charged with having a concealed weapon. Police aren’t saying which of the men was shot.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.