Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 6-year-old, man freed from carjacked vehicle

February 27, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a vehicle was taken at gunpoint in Philadelphia and driven off with a 6-year-old boy inside, but he and an adult passenger were released nearby.

A release from city police says four men carjacked the 36-year-old driver shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in northwest Philadelphia and drove the 2006 Mercedes Benz SUV away with the boy and an adult male passenger.

Police say the passenger and the boy were left a short distance away and walked home safely. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects also took an unknown amount of cash, sunglasses and a phone.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.