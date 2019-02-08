Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 7 injured when horse carriage overturns in Savannah

February 8, 2019 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a horse-drawn carriage has overturned in Savannah, injuring all seven aboard.

News outlets report the carriage wreck happened Friday in Savannah’s downtown historic district. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told the Savannah Morning News the carriage driver and six passengers were injured. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Historic Savannah Carriage Tours owner John Carr told WTOC-TV the horse pulling the passengers became frightened when a tree limb being cut by workers fell nearby. He says a motorist who thought the horse was running out of control pulled in front of the carriage, which hit a curb and tipped onto its side. Carr says the horse was doing “fine and back in the barn.”

Savannah police are investigating.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.