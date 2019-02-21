Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Alabama woman burglarized homes during funerals

February 21, 2019 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of breaking into the homes of people who were attending relatives’ funerals.

A statement released Thursday by police in the north Alabama town of Priceville says they’ve arrested 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Azizian on four counts of burglary.

Police say evidence obtained in a search of the woman’s cellphone shows she had been researching obituaries for some time. They say she would break into the homes of dead peoples’ families during the funeral.

Authorities already had video of a suspect and her vehicle and Azizian was stopped following a possible burglary.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Azizian has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Priceville police say more charges are possible elsewhere.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.