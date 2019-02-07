Listen Live Sports

Police: Armed man enters school, steals truck before arrest

February 7, 2019
 
JONESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man who ran through an elementary school armed with a gun before fleeing, stealing a vehicle and running over a Jonestown employee has been taken into custody.

Police say the man approached a child getting off a bus Thursday afternoon, and attempted to follow the boy into his home but the mother stopped him. Troopers say they then received a call from Jonestown Elementary School saying an armed man fitting the description had followed a parent into the school.

Troopers say the man was chased out of the school then led an officer on a foot pursuit, brandishing a gun, before stealing a Jonestown Borough dump truck and running over its driver. The driver was taken to a hospital.

The vehicle was stopped with spike strips and the man was taken into custody.

Nobody else was hurt.

