Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Man charged with DUI in funeral procession crash

February 12, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — A hearse was struck and flipped several times during a funeral procession in metro Atlanta and police say the man who hit it is charged with DUI, drug and traffic offenses.

News outlets cite a Lilburn police report as saying Troy Hickey is accused of ignoring officers stopping traffic and slamming into the hearse Friday. Two funeral directors inside were taken to a hospital but their conditions weren’t provided.

Police say Hickey told an officer he used Methadone, a synthetic opioid, three weeks ago. But the officer said “fresh track marks” or injection wounds were on his arms.

It’s unclear if Hickey has a lawyer who could comment.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The family of 90-year-old Evelyn Mary Osborne says she protected them even in death as her hearse was hit, not the limo they were in.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.