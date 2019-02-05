Listen Live Sports

Police: School bus driver shot after crash in Minneapolis

February 5, 2019 11:28 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver was wounded in a shooting that followed a crash with another vehicle on a snowy interstate near downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement that one student was on the small bus Tuesday afternoon and was not hurt. Police spokesman John Elder says the driver’s injuries were not life-threatening. Officers quickly took one suspect into custody.

Police say the man was arrested for second-degree assault but has not been formally charged.

They say the elementary school student was sitting in the back of the bus at the time and has been reunited with family members.

Police say 911 calls came in about the crash. They say additional calls described a male outside of a car pointing a gun at a school bus, and that subsequent callers said shots were being fired.

