Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police search for tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach Zoo

February 12, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.

Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi’s monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.

Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo’s perimeter early Monday.

Goeldi’s monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are “increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.