Police search 2nd site in deaths of 4 in western Michigan

February 19, 2019 6:04 pm
 
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say evidence suggests some of the three children and a woman found fatally shot in a western Michigan house may have been killed elsewhere.

The Kent County sheriff’s office said in a news release investigators are checking a “wooded piece of property” Tuesday near the Solon Township home where the bodies were found a day earlier. Solon Township is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or explained how they are related. Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young has said the children were elementary school-aged and younger.

Autopsies are to start Wednesday. Police say the victims will officially be identified once the autopsies are completed.

Authorities say they don’t believe a shooter is at large.

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

