Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination

February 3, 2019 2:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — A pregnant Pennsylvania teacher who alleges that she was fired from her Catholic school job because the diocese was upset that she wasn’t married has filed suit contesting her termination.

Naiad Reich filed a breach of contract suit Friday in Northumberland County against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg. She’s also seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, outside Shamokin.

Reich, who isn’t Catholic, said she was fired Nov. 30 after notifying the diocese that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby in June but had no immediate plans to marry.

The diocese, which earlier said it doesn’t comment on personnel matters, said officials hadn’t seen the suit and couldn’t comment before reviewing the documents.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.