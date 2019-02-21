Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Principal apologizes for Black History Month gym lesson

February 21, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A school principal is apologizing for a lesson that used the Underground Railroad as the basis for gym class activities.

David Stewart is principal of Madison’s Trust Elementary in Ashburn. He wrote a letter to parents calling the lesson “culturally insensitive to our students and families.”

Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said the gym class began with a lesson about the Underground Railroad as part of Black History Month. Students in grades 3-5 were then split into groups and challenged to overcome a physical obstacle.

Byard said the school system received about 10 complaints from families.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.