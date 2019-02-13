Listen Live Sports

Prosecutor: No Pulse clubgoers hit by officers’ bullets

February 13, 2019 11:51 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than two and a half years after 49 people were massacred at a gay nightclub in Florida, a prosecutor says no clubgoers were hit by responding officers’ bullets and each time responding officers fired their weapons was reasonable and justified.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala released her office’s findings Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

The prosecutor’s office concluded that responding officers and deputies engaged with gunman Omar Mateen five separate times during the more than three hours that he was inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016.

Mateen was killed during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.

His wife was acquitted last year of aiding and abetting him and lying to FBI agents during a federal trial.

