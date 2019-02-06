Listen Live Sports

Prosecutor: Woman recorded tortured boy locked in basement

February 6, 2019 10:27 am
 
ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says an Iowa woman accused of helping torture her boyfriend’s 8-year-old son and confining him in a basement took video of the boy’s treatment.

Prosecutors allege Traci Tyler and Alex Shadlow locked the boy in their home, in a space under the basement stairs, for at least nine hours a day in 2017. Investigators say the boy slept on concrete and had to use a tin cup for a toilet.

A prosecutor told a judge Tuesday during Tyler’s trial that Tyler recorded video showing the boy desperate to use a bathroom and eventually urinating.

Tyler’s attorney says she was following the advice of medical professionals when she had the boy ask for permission to use a bathroom.

Shadlow is also charged with kidnapping. His trial starts June 24.

