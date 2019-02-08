Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Prosecutors: Couple plead guilty in sex trafficking of child

February 8, 2019 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a New York City couple has admitted to the human trafficking of a child.

Richard Ortiz and Gabriella Colon, both of the Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy count. Each could face a life term when they are sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say Ortiz and Colon recruited and enticed the child, and posted the youth’s photos on a website advertising the child for sexual services. The couple also admitted collecting money from numerous people who paid to have sexual relations with the child.

Prosecutors have not disclosed information about the child, including its age or gender.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.