Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Runner fights off, kills mountain lion in northern Colorado

February 4, 2019 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A man is recovering after he fought off and killed a mountain lion that attacked him during a trail run in northern Colorado.

Rebecca Ferrell, a spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, tells The Coloradoan the man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins when he was attacked from behind Monday afternoon. The runner, whose name has not been released, fought off the cougar, hiked out of the area and drove himself to a hospital.

He suffered facial cuts, wrist injuries and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.

Wildlife officers searching the trail found the juvenile mountain lion’s body near several of the runner’s possessions.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The last mountain lion attack in Colorado was reported in June 2016 in Pitkin County.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.