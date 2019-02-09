Listen Live Sports

Search of suspect’s home uncovers underground shooting range

February 9, 2019
 
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Police searching the Southern California home of an alleged motorcycle gang member uncovered a manhole that led to an underground shooting range.

The Fontana Police Department said on Facebook that officers seized numerous weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition during the search Thursday night.

The suspect, 45-year-old Charles McMillian, was taken into custody and booked for several counts, including illegally possessing firearms. He was released on bail.

When reached at his home, McMillian said he was “a proud American” and denied he was a gang member before abruptly hanging up the phone.

