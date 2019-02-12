Listen Live Sports

Searchers find beacon signal of missing Alaska plane

February 12, 2019 8:17 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owners of an air ambulance that disappeared in Alaska with three people on board say searchers have detected the beacon signal from the missing plane’s cockpit voice recorder.

Guardian Flight spokesman Jim Gregory says the signal was detected Tuesday.

The company says in a statement searchers will work on pinpointing the location of the device from the King Air 200 that disappeared Jan. 29 en route to pick up a patient in the southeast community of Kake.

The pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic on board the plane were Guardian Flight employees.

The Coast Guard searched hundreds of square miles before suspending the search Jan. 31.

An aircraft wing and other debris were found at the search site. Guardian Flight officials say they believe it was the missing plane.

