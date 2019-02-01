Listen Live Sports

Stone Mountain Park to close Saturday in light of protests

February 1, 2019 9:32 pm
 
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — An estimated 1 million visitors are expected in Atlanta ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, but one of Georgia’s largest and most recognizable tourist attractions will be closed Saturday.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association said Friday it was closing the 3,600-acre (1456-hectares) park because it could not adequately police an influx of left-wing protesters who plan to gather there. The park is best known for the carving of Confederate leaders on the face of the granite mountain.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports only hotel and campground guests will be allowed entry Saturday.

Park officials knew white supremacists and nationalists were planning a rally for Super Bowl weekend. On Thursday, those plans were canceled amid infighting and fears for personal safety. But a coalition of left-wing activists said they would go to the park anyway.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

