Student shot, wounded at Alabama high school

February 26, 2019 1:21 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say student was shot and wounded at a high school in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in or near the gymnasium at Lee High School.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says the 17-year-old victim suffered a wound that isn’t life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

Duckett says one person is in custody and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.

