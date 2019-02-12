Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Students sue to open Yale fraternities to women

February 12, 2019 9:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three women who attend Yale University are suing the school and nine all-male fraternities Tuesday, seeking to force the social organizations to admit women in response to alleged sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut. It calls for a sweeping order banning fraternities from considering gender in admission decisions and fully integrating women in fraternity governance and alumni networks.

The three students also say women are being shut out of the social and economic benefits offered by all-male fraternities, including access to vast alumni networks that can help land coveted jobs.

A Yale spokesman says he did not have a comment on the lawsuit.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

An attorney for the fraternities, Joan Gilbride, says the students’ accusations are baseless.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.