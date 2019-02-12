Students sue to open Yale fraternities to women

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three women who attend Yale University are suing the school and nine all-male fraternities Tuesday, seeking to force the social organizations to admit women in response to alleged sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut. It calls for a sweeping order banning fraternities from considering gender in admission decisions and fully integrating women in fraternity governance and alumni networks.

The three students also say women are being shut out of the social and economic benefits offered by all-male fraternities, including access to vast alumni networks that can help land coveted jobs.

A Yale spokesman says he did not have a comment on the lawsuit.

An attorney for the fraternities, Joan Gilbride, says the students’ accusations are baseless.

