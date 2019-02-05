Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suit: Waffle House manager used racial slurs against diners

February 5, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit says a manager at an Atlanta-area Waffle House used racial epithets to refer to customers of Mexican descent.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the alleged discrimination happened in February 2017 at a restaurant in Doraville.

The lawsuit says Pabla Martinez, a U.S. citizen, went to the restaurant with her young daughter and then-husband. It says the cook and restaurant manager, a white man, used a racial slur to refer to them and muttered “Why don’t they deport you to Mexico?”

The lawsuit says the family later discovered the food in their to-go order was strewn with garbage and not cooked properly.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Waffle House issued a statement Tuesday saying it is reviewing the case, does not tolerate discrimination and will respond through the legal process.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.