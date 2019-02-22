The Latest: Arizona snowfall, rain set single-day records

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on wintry weather (all times local):

7:05 a.m.

A winter storm sweeping across the Southwest has set records in Arizona with heavy snowfall in the high country and significant rain in the desert.

Flagstaff on Thursday had a new single-day snowfall record of 35.9 inches (91.2 centimeters) at the airport, breaking the city’s previous mark of 31.0 inches (78.74 centimeters) set in 1915.

Phoenix on Thursday set a new record for the day with 1.01 inch (2.57 centimeters) of rain, eclipsing the old mark of 0.73 inch (1.85 centimeters) set in 1973.

Some outlying areas in higher elevations of the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix had light snowfall, which National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Deemer said Friday is not uncommon.

11:10 p.m.

A winter storm that swept through the Southwest and brought a rare snowfall to the Las Vegas Strip and the mountains above Malibu in California pounded north-central Arizona with record amounts.

The Clark County School District in southern Nevada, the nation’s fifth-largest, is canceling classes Friday because of the weather. In northern Arizona, schools, government offices, airports and roads were expected to be closed for a second day as the storm tapers off.

Residents in northern Arizona will be digging out from what the National Weather Service characterized as “not your average” storm.

